It is in the pipeline, a departure from Tasos Douvikas. But as long as there is no club that one amount of more than ten million euros puts on the table, the Greek ‘just’ works himself into the shirt of FC Utrecht.

Douvikas is still in Utrecht. That observation does something to the face of the Premier League top scorer last season. Because one appears knowing smile on his face. That smile says that the Greek, born in Athens and trained as a football player at Asteras Tripolis, is naturally busy with a departure after his top season in the Galgenwaard. The main question is: which foreign club will strike when? The transfer market is until September 1 opened.