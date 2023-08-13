Trainer Maurice Stein van Ajax hopes that he will soon be able to call on Josip Sutalo. The club from Amsterdam has been trying to bring the central defender of Dinamo Zagreb to Amsterdam for weeks, but that has still not succeeded. ,,It’s not finished yet”, said Steijn before the ESPN camera before the home game against Heracles Almelo. ,,But from what I understood, things are going in the right direction. say so.”
Ajax has ample 20 million euros left for the 23-year-old international who earlier this summer had a starting place in the duels of Croatia with the Dutch national team and Spain in the final round of the nations league. Dinamo Zagreb would prefer to sell Sutalo only at the end of this month. The club is still in the race for a place in the main tournament of the Champions League.
