After Leandro Paredes, another player makes the switch from Paris Saint-Germain to AS Roma. Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches (25) will also play in the Italian capital next season, but then on a rental basis. The clubs already have made agreements about a possible permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Sanches, Portuguese international, moved from Lille to Paris last year, but he was unable to become a basic player at the French top club. Sanches previously played for Benfica and Bayern Munich, among others. He won the European title with Portugal in 2016 and was then chosen as the biggest talent of the tournament.

The selection of PSG undergoing one this summer metamorphosis. For example, the stars Lionel Messi (to Inter Miami) and Neymar (Al-Hilal) have left. Georginio Wijnaldum, who was rented out by PSG to AS Roma last season, is still under contract in Paris, but has no prospect of playing time.