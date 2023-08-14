Trainer Maurice Stein van Ajax hopes that he will soon be able to call on Josip Sutalo. The club from Amsterdam has been trying to bring the central defender of Dinamo Zagreb to Amsterdam for weeks, but that has still not succeeded. ,,It’s not finished yet”, said Steijn before the ESPN camera before the home game against Heracles Almelo. ,,But from what I understood, things are going in the right direction. say so.”