The transfer market at Real Madrid began to move: loan returns, exits, interesting players and others fighting for renewal. But, this time, we will mention the five signings that could join Carlo Ancelotti’s squad …
The 24-year-old central defender currently plays for Villareal and is in contention for Manchester United and the White House. The maximum price of the transfer may not exceed what is contained in its termination clause: 65M euros.
The midfielder who currently represents the German National Team in Euro 2020 and plays for Bayern Munich is under the radar of Florentino Pérez and Ancelotti. Barcelona is also in the bid. Will your relationship with Toni Kroos win?
The most wanted man in this market. At the age of 20, Erling is surveyed by the greatest powers in Europe. The Norwegian acknowledged having a weakness for Madrid and that he dreams of raising the Champions League. Florentino Pérez insists, but Borussia Dortmund does not want less than 175M euros for your token. Will it be white?
The Frenchman would be part of a barter with Manchester United for Raphael Varane. Pogba is in full dispute for the Eurocup. Finish the competition and decide: extends its link with Reds or it will be a reinforcement of Madrid.
Although the PSG managers were resounding when it came to talking about his future, the young forward will do everything possible to play in the Meringue. The first formula is to go free when his contract expires in June 2022 and the other strategy will be the responsibility of the whites. Problem at the door.
Leave a Reply