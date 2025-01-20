He Sevilla FC He has chosen another Brazilian striker to reinforce his attack. After the frustrated signing of Juninho, the Sevilla sports management returned to the starting box to find a guaranteed ‘9’, who meets the strict requirements imposed on him. Last weekend, the interest of Victor Orta in Alerrandrobattering ram Red Bull Bragantinowho played this past season in the EC Vitoria and became the top scorer in the Brazilian Serie A.

However, Sevilla has a competitor in the hiring of Alerrandrosince CSKA Moscow has presented an offer of six million euros to acquire his services in this winter market. The player is not completely seduced by destiny and Sevilla has set out to convince him. Talks between both clubs have intensified in the last hours and Orta prepares an offer similar to that of Juninho. According to negotiation sources, Sevilla will put on the table some four million euros to Red Bull Bragantino for the signing of the forward.

The ball is in the court of the footballer, who will have to choose between playing for more money in Russia or making the jump to the Spanish league. The sensations are positive and it is expected that the operation does not take too long.

Contract until December 2026

Red Bull Bragantino paid 1.8 million euros to the Atlético Mineiro by Alerrandro in the 2019-20 season. The forward, 25 years oldstill has two years on his contract, but the Brazilian club is open to selling him. What’s more, during the last campaign they did not have the player and he was loaned to EC Vitoria, where he has been the undisputed starter and has scored 15 goals in 34 games.









His market value has risen to four million eurosa price that Sevilla is willing to pay to incorporate him in this winter market. The sports management wants to amend the Iheanacho signing mistake with a younger forward who is active. An alternative to Isaac Romerowho only has three goals this season and is the only reference in the Sevilla top.

Alerrandro is ambidextrous and, although in the beginning he has been very irregular, this past season he has finished making a breakthrough in the Brazilian league. To come to Seville, It would be his first experience in Europe. Finishing is a main virtue and he could play as a second striker if García Pimienta needed it.