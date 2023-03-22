Romantic scams, 8 arrests in Rome: “Transfers of 20 thousand euros from my 75-year-old sister”





“I am addressing you because I am desperate for the situation of my family, because of my sister. She, who is 75 years old and like me is a 100% civil invalid with serious pathologies, she fell in love with a Nigerian crook who she says is in Syria because he is in the military. Twenty-four hours a day I am in contact via messages: it wouldn’t be serious if it weren’t for that for a very long time, by post or wire transfers, she has been sending him almost all of her pension every first of the month always running out of money to eat and more. From February 2021 beyond retirement he sent him transfers Of 20 thousand euro, money that he had to pay to the court because we risk being left homeless”. This is what he wrote to Police post the brother of one of the victims of the so-called “romance scams” to ask for help and report what was happening to his sister.

Romantic scams, 8 arrests in Rome: they tricked women on social media and asked for money

The State Police of Rome, in fact, has arrested eight people For aggravated scam, recycling And replacement Of person; the investigations had the aim of countering the increasingly widespread and hateful phenomenon of so-called “romantic scams”, crimes against fragile people, which criminals seek out and identify on social networks using fake profiles and often presenting themselves as charming and reassuring characters, with the goal of establishing a relationship with the victims to the point of inducing them to believe in a sentimental relationship. Earned the trust and the confidence from the victimsi criminals they do requests Of moneyusing the most disparate excuses.

This investigation, in particular, was inspired by the complaint of a Lady, contacted on Facebook by “Larry Brooks”, a self-styled US army officer, stationed in Syria, with a profile picture of a charming middle-aged man. Between the two there was a real one sentimental relationship so much so that the victim, believing in the promise of a future together, was convinced to carry out several wire transfers to allow the man to face the economic difficulties that prevented him from taking his leave and finally arriving in Italy. During the investigations, 32 confirmed victims emerged with a illicit proceeds of approximately 400 thousand euros in the period from 2018 to 2021.

