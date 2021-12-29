These are the main rumors in the market related to Barcelona:
Barça made it official yesterday through their social networks that Ferran Torres will be a new player for the team. The Valencian forward’s presentation will take place on January 3 at 11:00 in the morning at the Camp Nou. With this hiring, the culé team is made with a forward called to be the reference of the Spanish team in the coming years. Great movement of the culés.
Fabio Blanco, current Eintracht footballer returns to Spain to settle in the Barcelona subsidiary. The player is not counting on the minutes he was promised in Germany and has decided to return to football in our country to find himself again. Luxury reinforcement for the dream teen.
The Barcelona entity seems determined to make him a first-team record, Nico González. The idea is to get rid of a couple of players in this winter market to be able to sign up Dani Alves, Nico and Ferran Torres. The board of directors is already working on completing these operations.
The key to signing Matthijs De Ligt is a clause that was imposed in the Dutchman’s contract when he arrived at Juventus thanks to Mino Raiola. Said clause consists of accepting the 120 million as a figure for the termination of the contract as long as Barcelona is not the interested team. In case of being the culé team the one in charge of making the offer, this figure would drop to 75 million euros. Something affordable by one of the best defenders in the world.
César Azpilicueta is very close to becoming a Barcelona footballer in July 2022. The Navarrese side ends his contract with Chelsea and everything indicates that this will be his last season in England. Contacts have already started from Barcelona and except for a last minute family problem, the agreement seems practically closed, says the Catalan journalist Gerard Romero.
Chelsea is very interested in acquiring the services of Sergiño Dest in this winter market. Ben Chilwell, who used to fight for the position with Marcos Alonso, has suffered an injury that will keep him off the pitch until the end of the season.
