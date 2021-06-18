Atlético Nacional prepares its squad for the Betplay League in the second half of 2021, after its failure at the local and international level and with the incorporation of the new coaching staff that is now led by Alejandro Restrepo, who received the support of the new president and board of directors to take the reins of the professional team and get back on the winning path.
The purslane team confirmed the sale of Yerson mosquera to Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club from the Premiere league. The English team bought 90% of the player for 5.3 million euros and hired him for five years. In this way, the purslane group receives significant money to invest in hiring, until it has something clear regarding the Cortulua-Fernando Uribe demand.
Several players have offers to leave the purslane team, they are: Geisson Perea who could play with Santa Fe or América de Cali; Michael Chacon who could also reach the scarlet set; Neyder moreno who would have the chance to play in Santa Fe and Deinner Quinones which has several proposals from Colombian clubs.
Meanwhile, the cases of Vladimir Hernandez Y Jonatan alvez they are not clear; the first has a market in Mexican soccer and the MLS and the second, there is an exit clause for one million dollars, since the Uruguayan player has a current contract that ends in December 2022. Until now it is uncertain if they will to be part of the team this semester.
As for signings specifically, there is nothing confirmed, but there are several rumors that indicate the return of two pursuit idols, Alexander Mejia Y Dorlan Pabón, who would have to adjust their salary to wear the Atlético Nacional shirt again.
There are also expectations that can happen with the goalkeeper square to compete with Aldair Quintana. The Banfield goalkeeper, Ivan Mauricio Arboleda has an offer from the purslane group, but there is still nothing concrete, if an agreement is not reached, the option would be Carlos Mosquera placeholder image, current goalkeeper of Patriotas.
Finally, there is great interest in two young talents of Colombian soccer, Daniel Mantilla de la Equidad and Yeison Guzman of Envigado FC, both players have advanced negotiations, but they also have proposals from Junior de Barranquilla
