The Ministry of Education, in cooperation and coordination with the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate of Ajman, decided to suspend studies in public and private schools and nurseries, across the emirate, and to transfer them from the traditional, urban education system to a 100% distance education system.

This decision came in response to the strategic requirements pursued by the United Arab Emirates, to preserve its security and the health and safety of citizens and residents, in order to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The Ministry is keen to implement the precautionary measures approved by the emergency and crisis management teams, which adopt national policies and protocols that aim to prevent risks and quickly recover from them if they occur, and by following up the latest developments, developments and results of health indicators in the emirate, all educational activities in school facilities and the role of The nursery in the Emirate of Ajman to apply social distancing and the continuation of the distance education system.

The Ministry affirms its keenness on the continuity of the educational system and the continuation of its operations and activities, within a safe and risk-free environment, and that it is working to monitor and evaluate indicators and health status in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the competent teams, to ensure the availability of a healthy environment appropriate for the school community. Resumption of studies in educational facilities as soon as appropriate health indicators are achieved, and the general situation recovers, in accordance with the health protocols approved in the country, and the results of continuous periodic evaluation.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

