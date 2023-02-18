The Ajman Transport Authority, in cooperation with the General Command of Ajman Police and the Emergency and Crisis Department in the emirate, carried out the process of transferring the residents of one of the towers of the Pearl residential complex in the “Al Rashidiya 1” area, in which a fire broke out the day before yesterday, to a temporary residence.

The Director General of the Authority, Omar Muhammad Lootah, said that it used its fleet of buses to transport the 380 affected residents of the building, indicating that the necessary precautionary measures were taken to ensure that the residents reached their destination.

Lootah appreciated the efforts of the work teams in Ajman and the speed with which they dealt with the accident and contained the situation with high professionalism, which confirms that they have reached the highest levels of readiness in crisis management.

The fire broke out the day before yesterday in the external facade of the tower, and reached a number of residential apartments, which led to the occurrence of nine cases of suffocation, seven of which were treated on the site, and two people were transferred with moderate injuries to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.