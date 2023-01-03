The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund announced the transfer of all its digital services provided to clients, including the insured, retirees, and beneficiaries, civilians and military personnel, to the unified Abu Dhabi government services system “Tamm”, in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s digital transformation strategy and its efforts to unify channels for providing government services to facilitate procedures for citizens.

The fund noted that all its digital services on both the fund’s official website and the smart application “Abu Dhabi Pension” have been suspended, starting from January 1 (2023). While the Fund continues to provide its services to both employers and self-employed workers through the Fund’s website.

The fund indicated that 15 different services are currently available on the “Tamm” platform, including: “To Whom It May Concern Certificates for all customers, amending bank account data, calculating end-of-service benefits and retirement pensions, updating customer data, calculating the cost of purchasing and adding service, and the annual declaration of military retirees.” .

The fund indicated that customers wishing to obtain information on various topics related to their own cases or any other information about the retirement law can still submit their inquiries through the electronic chat service via the fund’s website, as well as the fund’s official accounts on social networks, in addition to the possibility of contacting a call center. Abu Dhabi Government 800555.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Fund, affirmed that the Fund will continue its efforts to improve and upgrade services to facilitate procedures for customers, pointing out that the “Tamm” platform has become the main and unified channel for customers to complete all retirement services in the emirate, which saves time. and effort on them.

He said: “We seek to improve our services to enhance the experience of customers and ensure their comfort and satisfaction by providing retirement services in accordance with the highest international standards.”