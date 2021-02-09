The Ministry of Education, in cooperation and coordination with the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate of Ajman, decided to suspend studies in public and private schools and nurseries, across the emirate, and to transfer them from the traditional urban education system to the distance education system at 100%. This decision came in response to the strategic requirements pursued by the United Arab Emirates to maintain its security and the health and safety of citizens and residents in general, and our children, male and female students, and the school community in particular, to ensure that the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic and reduce the repercussions of the current crisis.

The Ministry is keen to implement the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the emergency and crisis management teams that adopt the approved national policies, protocols and measures aimed at prevention and prevention of risks and a quick recovery from them if they occur. By following up on the latest developments, developments and results of health indicators in the emirate, all educational activities in school facilities and nurseries in the Emirate of Ajman had to be suspended to implement social distancing and the continuation of the distance education system.

The Ministry affirms its keenness on the sustainability of the educational system and the continuation of its operations and activities within a safe and risk-free environment and that it continuously monitors and evaluates indicators and health status in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the competent teams to ensure the availability of a healthy environment suitable for the school community, and the study will be resumed In educational facilities if appropriate health indicators are achieved and the general situation recovers in accordance with the health protocols approved in the country and the results of continuous periodic evaluation.





