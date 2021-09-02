Today, the Dubai Health Authority announced the transfer of pediatric endocrinology clinic services from Dubai and Latifa Hospitals for Women and Children to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.

This is the first step in which specialized pediatric services are transferred from Dubai Hospital to Al Jalila, after a previous step accomplished by the authority a month ago by transferring pediatric surgery and neurology services from Latifa to Al Jalila.

The Dubai Health Authority is proceeding with a plan that it has set to transfer all medical services for children from its affiliated hospitals to Al Jalila Hospital, aiming to reach the maximum degree of integration in this delicate medical specialty, and then achieve more quality of services, in addition to achieving the best investment in competencies. Specialized medical, making better use of available modern technologies.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Khayyat, Executive Director of Al Jalila Children’s Specialized Hospital, said: “The process of transferring specialized services related to children to Al Jalila Hospital represents an important transformation that directly benefits children and provides them with the highest levels of health care, whether in terms of diagnosis, prevention and treatment, as well as informing them about teams Highly qualified medical professionals, representing the elite pediatricians in Dubai.

He stated that defining the medical services available for children with their various specialties in one place increases the space for a healthy environment dedicated to child care, and at the same time increases the competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai in this specialty, and makes the emirate a preferred destination for those looking for distinctive health care for their children.

At the same time, Dr. Maryam Mohammed Al Raisi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, praised the local, regional and international achievements of Al Jalila Hospital in treating children from incurable diseases, and performing difficult and delicate operations, stressing that the hospital enjoys great confidence by all its clients.

She pointed out that there is an existing and fruitful cooperation between all medical facilities in Dubai, whose main goal is to maintain Dubai’s leadership and position as a city of health, happiness and renewable life, explaining that Dubai Hospital will spare no effort to enhance the capabilities of Al Jalila Hospital, and its continuous efforts to provide a distinguished model for children’s care and health. .



