Hogwarts Legacy It is a few weeks away from its release and one of the options you have is to connect to the Harry Potter Fan Club (HPFC) to add extra customization options and get gifts.

In view of this, it is worth knowing how to link the game to this service. The first step to link the HPFC profile and the WB Games Account with Hogwarts Legacy is to go to WizardingWorld.com/legacyconnect and select the button [Log In].

On this same site it is possible to create a profile if necessary. Then you have to select the button [Get Sorted Now] and complete the Sorting Ceremony Quiz; then press [Let’s Go!] at the bottom of the page and return to the link Hogwarts Legacy.

Then you have to choose the button [Discover Your Wand] and complete Wand Ceremony Quiz, press [Let’s Go!] and go back to the game link page. What follows is pressing [Go to WB Games].

When a new window appears, you have to choose Create a WB Games account or access it if it already exists. Then, on the Connection page on the WB Games Account site, you have to link the platform where you are going to play Hogwarts Legacy.

It is only necessary to enter the game once to activate the Harry Potter Fan Club link. When you return to the Wizarding World site and press the button [Refresh] should get a wallpaper.

How to check Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter Fan Club link?

If the process that we mentioned before to link the Harry Potter Fan Club worked then you must enter Hogwarts Legacy. Once the introductory cinema is over they have to go to the cosmetics option inside the game.

There they will be able to verify the appearance of their Hogwarts student that they had uploaded to their profile. In this part, a screen will also appear informing about cosmetic rewards that are available.

What are the rewards? In this case they are the Beaked Skull Mask and House Fan-atic School Robe; both items can be used in-game.

Regarding the link process Hogwarts Legacy it should work with the versions of this title for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as on Nintendo Switch and PC. The same can be said for the PC version accessible through the Steam and Epic Games stores.

In addition to Hogwarts Legacy We have more video game information at EarthGamer.