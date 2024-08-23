Der offenkundige Hintergrund war ein unwürdiges Transfergezerre um den Nationalspieler Jonathan Tah, der gerne nach München gewechselt wäre, und der sich mit dem Rekordmeister auch über die Konditionen solch einer Zusammenarbeit geeinigt hatte. Zugleich haben die Bayern aber nie eine Transfersumme geboten, die in Leverkusen als auch nur halbwegs angemessen empfunden wurde.

Carro verlor die Contenance

Obwohl sie zeitgleich mehr als 100 Millionen Euro für João Palhinha und Michael Olisé ausgaben und große Einnahmen für Matthijs de Ligt und Noussair Mazraoui einstrichen. Am Rhein wurde das durchaus als Provokation empfunden.

Spätestens jetzt, nachdem das Interesse der Münchner an Tah offenbar endgültig erloschen ist, bestehen kaum noch Zweifel, dass es den Bayern nicht nur um den Transfer ging, sondern auch darum, Unruhe bei der unangenehm starken Werkself zu stiften. Für den kurzen Moment, als Carro die Contenance verlor, entstand der Eindruck, einen Wirkungstreffer gesetzt zu haben, inzwischen ist aber klar, dass der Versuch krachend gescheitert ist.

A closer look reveals a different picture: it is Bayern who are suffering the damage. The fact that Eberl’s behavior has so angered a negotiating partner is being noticed across Europe, not only by clubs but also by the increasingly important advisors. The incident makes the record champions appear extremely unreliable.

Because a player and a club were stalled, but also because the attempt to weaken a competitor was carried out on the back of an important national player. This leaves a scar on the image of the fallen perennial champions, who recently also felt badly treated by a whole series of different coaches for good reasons.

For a long time, Bayern enjoyed playing the role of the “bad guy,” a dark force that bought the best players from opposing clubs. This approach was sometimes seen as perfidious because sensitive information about the transfers leaked to the public through dubious channels. In Munich, people smiled contentedly.

This summer, however, these old strategies no longer work because Bayern have lost power and influence. They will probably have no chance of getting their dream Leverkusen player Florian Wirtz in the future either, and they already failed in their attempt to bring Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso to the Isar in the spring.