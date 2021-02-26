VAlexei Navalnyj has probably been on his way to a penal colony since Thursday. This was made known by Navalnyj’s lawyer Vadim Kobsew: He had wanted to visit Navalnyj in the Moscow remand prison “Sailor Rest”, where the latter had been detained since mid-January. Kobsew said he was told in prison that Navalnyj was no longer there; He was not told where he had been taken, but only: “Probably in a penal colony, but possibly somewhere else.” The head of the penal authority, Alexandr Kalashnikov (against whom the EU is expected to be against in the matter next week), only confirmed on Friday afternoon Sanctions imposed), the relocation.

Lawyer Kobsew pointed out that it could take “a few weeks” before Navalnyj was able to inform his family of his new whereabouts after arriving in a penal colony; so it is customary in Russia. Kobsew said that it was hoped that the Navalnyj case would not take so long and that it would rely on the help of journalists and public observation commissions. The latter have the right to visit prisoners.

The relocation can take weeks

A member of such a commission has now confirmed that Navalnyj is no longer in the “sailor’s peace” and is being brought to a penal colony, “which I don’t know”. In Russia it is widespread that prisoners are transferred to a penal colony soon after they have been sentenced and that this journey, the so-called stage, takes several weeks. During this time, the relatives of the detainees often know nothing about their whereabouts.

Navalnyj was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on February 2; The probation of a prison sentence imposed at the end of 2014 for alleged fraud had been lifted because Navalnyj had violated reporting requirements, particularly as part of his rehabilitation in Germany after the poison attack with the Novichok warfare agent. The fact that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) classified the fraud judgment as arbitrary and condemned Russia for it in autumn 2017 did not play a role for the Moscow court.

An appellate body that confirmed Navalnyj’s imprisonment last Saturday and only slightly reduced the sentence to a good two and a half years’ imprisonment disregarded a request by the ECtHR to release Navalnyj immediately because of danger to life and limb. Navalnyj’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, announced on Twitter that neither the lawyers nor the family had been informed about the transfer.

As hard as possible to reach?

According to the law, the convicted person would have to be transferred to a penal colony near his place of residence, Moscow. However, it is considered likely that Navalnyj will be moved to a more remote area. This was the case with Mikhail Khodorkovsky, President Vladimir Putin’s early adversary, who was imprisoned in Krasnokamensk near the borders with Mongolia and China and later in the north-western republic of Karelia. A decision by the penal authorities last week to classify Navalnyj – who returned to Russia voluntarily in mid-January – as “vulnerable to escape” may have served to prepare for such a transfer to a penal colony that is difficult to reach.

Chief of Staff Volkov emphasized that no one now knows where Navalnyj is and what is happening to him, fully confirms the extent of the mortal danger seen by the ECHR. After Navalnyi’s conviction at the beginning of February, the Russian journalist Olga Romanova described how deaths can be caused on the stage, for example through a “conflict” with a prisoner or a fall from the stairs.