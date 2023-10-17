Tuesday, October 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transfer tax | Toni Nurmi, 27, has been saving for years for a first home, but now the dream is running away again – “It feels unreasonable”

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Transfer tax | Toni Nurmi, 27, has been saving for years for a first home, but now the dream is running away again – “It feels unreasonable”

The government’s planned removal of the tax exemption from first-time homes postpones the plans of those saving for their first home. It sucks and feels unfair, says Toni Nurmi from Jyväskylä.

Indignationirritation, some kind of despair.

This is how a person from Jyväskylä describes it Toni Nurmi27, his feelings when he read about the government’s plans to remove the tax exemption for first-time home buyers.

Until now, adults under the age of 40 have not had to pay capital transfer tax on their first home, if certain conditions are met.

#Transfer #tax #Toni #Nurmi #saving #years #home #dream #running #feels #unreasonable

See also  Person | Physiotherapist Juha Hulmi explains what has changed in the Finnish training world and what drives him to the brink of rage
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Russian woman described the situation in Israel with the phrase “I’m trying not to panic”

The Russian woman described the situation in Israel with the phrase “I’m trying not to panic”

Recommended

No Result
View All Result