Transfer tax | Toni Nurmi, 27, has been saving for years for a first home, but now the dream is running away again – “It feels unreasonable”

The government’s planned removal of the tax exemption from first-time homes postpones the plans of those saving for their first home. It sucks and feels unfair, says Toni Nurmi from Jyväskylä.

Indignationirritation, some kind of despair.

This is how a person from Jyväskylä describes it Toni Nurmi27, his feelings when he read about the government’s plans to remove the tax exemption for first-time home buyers.

Until now, adults under the age of 40 have not had to pay capital transfer tax on their first home, if certain conditions are met.