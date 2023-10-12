Transfer tax | The real estate agent was happy about the tax reform: “The first reaction was that this is positive news”

At the turn of the year, the property transfer tax exemption will disappear for first-time home buyers. Will it get first-time home buyers moving?

Real estate agent Linda Kukkonen opens the door to an old apartment building in Punavuori, Helsinki.

It’s going to be a busy evening, because the two-bedroom apartment for sale has attracted interest: Already the day before, a few potential buyers came to look at the 45-square-meter apartment, and now on Thursday evening more potential buyers are coming again.

Soon, the housing market may pick up even more.

The government proposed on Thursday that the transfer tax exemption for first-time home buyers would be removed. The benefit has been a significant benefit for first-time home buyers, and for many people planning to buy their first home, the decision has been a big disappointment.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the change would take effect until the beginning of 2024. First-time home buyers are therefore in a hurry to act.

There are also other changes to come, as the government is proposing a decrease in the property transfer tax rate from four to three percent. On the other hand, the capital transfer tax rate for housing stock and real estate company shares would be reduced from two percent to 1.5 percent.

The goal of the reforms is to improve the functionality of the housing market and ease the weakened economic situation in the construction industry.

Bo at LKV Kukkonen, who is working, is happy with the government’s proposal. The past year has been a quiet time for housing sales.

“The first reaction was that this is positive news,” says Kukkonen.

“I believe that this will contribute to boosting trade. At the moment, the interest rate level is predicted to fall and house prices have come down since a year ago. All of these together will definitely affect the housing market,” says Kukkonen.

Real estate agent Linda Kukkonen (left) suspects that there is a lot of pent-up desire to change apartments in the housing market. Many interested potential buyers visited the two-bedroom apartment in Punavuori on Thursday evening.

From there the next potential home buyers arrive.

“Wonderful window sills!”

“And surely there is a dishwasher here?”

As Emilia and Aliasaksa the women who introduce themselves peek into the closets, knock on the walls and ask about the old board floor. The bathroom looks a bit like oil, but that’s how they often are in houses over a hundred years old.

Outside you can see a peaceful courtyard and a small strip of sky.

Emilia and Aliisa are first-time home buyers. The old rental apartment is starting to get cramped, and the money has been saved for some time.

Women have heard that their own apartment is a smart investment. However, you have to live somewhere, so why not pay yourself.

“And now there is talk that it is a buyer’s market. We’ve been saving for a long time and now we could get an apartment cheaply,” says Emilia.

They have already toured in a few screens. Looking for a ready-to-move-in two-bedroom apartment either in the inner city or a little further away.

Does the government’s proposal to remove the transfer tax exemption speed up the purchase decision?

“I think I will find my own apartment during the rest of the year,” says Aliisa.

“Fortunately, we already have a loan promise, so if necessary we can act quickly,” says Emilia.

Punavuori the apartment has only been on the market for a few days.

The asking price of 328,000 euros has apparently hit the right spot, as there has been a fair amount of interest.

“The spirit of the times is that the apartment either goes immediately or it remains hanging for sale for a long time,” says Kukkonen.

At the moment, according to Kukkonen, home buyers are thinking about interest rates and whether they will ever get theirs back when they sell their home. On the other hand, there is a lot of pent-up desire to change apartments in the market.

“Housing needs do not follow the market situation.”

Families grow and couples break up, no matter what the mortgage interest rate.

While saying goodbye, a message pops up on Kukkonen’s phone. The first offer has arrived.