Transfer tax | “A wet rag for the face” – in HS’s survey, first-time home buyers were shocked by the removal of the tax exemption

In HS’s survey, many people planning to buy their first home feel that they have been deceived.

Government propose removing the tax exemption for first homes. Up until now, adults under the age of 40 have not had to pay transfer tax on their first home, if certain conditions are met. For example, you have to own at least half of the apartment and you have to buy it as your own permanent home.

If implemented, the change regarding first-time homes would come into effect at the beginning of next year. Purchases of first-time homes made this year are still tax-free.

Read more: “First-time home buyers are in a hurry” – this is how experts interpret the government’s tax reform

The government is also presenting another reform to the housing market. The government proposes a decrease in the property transfer percentage from four to three percent. On the other hand, the capital transfer tax rate for housing stock and real estate company shares would be reduced from two percent to 1.5 percent.

The change is supposed to come into effect at the turn of the year, but the new tax rates will be applied retroactively starting today, the Ministry of Finance’s press release says.

HS asked online, how the changes planned by the government affect people’s plans and what they think about it.

Those who responded to the survey are not enthusiastic about removing the tax exemption for first homes.

“I myself am a young adult, and my husband and I have started working in permanent jobs in Helsinki after our years of study. Renting here is expensive, and I would like to save up for an apartment in the neighboring municipalities,” writes a woman from Helsinki.

“This change brings uncertainty about the future and again the feeling of being extorted from young adults who need stability. Not from apartment investors, for example, but from people who want to settle down in their fields. We’ll see how the future plans turn out.”

A man from Riihimäkä says that he has been saving for his first home for almost a year. For him, one big incentive to save for his own apartment was the exemption from the transfer tax.

“With my planned budget, the savings would have been around 2,000 euros, a significant amount,” he writes.

“Such changes do not at least encourage people to rush to buy an apartment, and they do not speed up construction. Feeling slightly disappointed.”

Helsinki the woman says she is angry. He says that he has been saving for his own apartment for a long time, but the prices of apartments rise faster than salaries.

“Next year, I planned to get an apartment, but this postpones my dreams by a year again. It sucks”, he writes.

A man from Jyväskylä describes the reform as “absolutely ridiculous”:

“This reform is undeniably quite a wet rag to the face. After all, this is practically an income transfer from younger generations to generations that are more prosperous and wealthy than us,” he writes.

“An absolutely stupid reform that unfortunately kicks us first-time home buyers under the age of 30 in the head. Especially the part of us who, unfortunately, do not have the opportunity to obtain their mortgages using, for example, parents’ collateral or funds, but have to save everything from their own pockets.”

Some also benefit from the planned changes. It can also be seen in the answers.

“A nice helping hand for me, a moderately well-to-do middle-class person who has already bought his first home and is considering moving to a bigger one for the sake of his offspring,” writes a man from Lohja.

“It’s sad again for young people, for whom buying an apartment in many places has already been an unnecessarily distant dream.”

According to the defendant from Tampere, the tax changes have no effect whatsoever on him. He says that he is currently looking for a new, more expensive apartment.

“I own an apartment, and if I buy a new one, the transfer tax reduction will not affect my decision in any way, except that I will have more money in my hand:”

However, he considers it “foolish” to remove the tax exemption from first-time home buyers:

“For them, every ton is more important than for someone who has already saved for housing as an owner-occupied home. It is super important that people’s threshold and ability to move into ownership is supported.”