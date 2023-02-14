Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is preparing to sell to neymar after the end of this season taking into account the information related to negative attitudes with his teammates. (Foot Market)
He real Madrid wants to acquire an elite-level long-term replacement for Karim Benzema in the next transfer window and is doing increasingly intense jobs as much as with Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) as with richarlison (Tottenham). (ESPN)
He Atletico Madrid Are you thinking of reducing the sale price by joao felix who is on loan from Chelsea, for 100 million euros for next season. In the last transfer market, the mattress team asked for a figure close to 140 million euros. (Relief)
Following this direction, it is possible that the Chelsea do not have intentions to pay so much, since the Colchonero is interested in the North American end Christian pulisic as a replacement for Portuguese. (Signings)
He Bayern Munich has set its eyes on the front Harry Kane (Tottenham) and in the event that this transfer does not materialize, the one appointed by the Bavarian team’s board of directors will be Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)
He Barcelona has reached an agreement to sign evan ndickadefender of Eintracht Frankfurt, as a free agent this European summer when the French defender’s contract with the German club ends, but the Catalan managers do not know whether to finalize the move. (Sport1)
After shining with Brazil in the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia, the 17-year-old Athletico Paranaense striker, vitor rockhas become the main objective of the Arsenal for the summer transfer market. (ACE)
He Liverpool wants to sign the central defender from RB Leipzig, Josko Gvardiol but from the Anfield Road team they believe that they could lose the Croatian defender because they do not have the same economic capacity as the Real Madrid either Manchester City. (Football Transfers)
He Manchester united He fears losing around £40m with the central defender’s exit operation Harry Maguire who is expected to leave the Manchester institution during the next transfer window. (Daily Mail)
He Barcelona is interested in signing the young Juventus midfielder, Nicolo Fagioliand believes that he could achieve this signing due to the situation that the Turin team is going through. (Calciomercatoweb)
