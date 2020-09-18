In Uttar Pradesh, IPS Himanshu Kumar met the alleged journalist Swapnil Rai at Fun Mall in Lucknow on the evening of July 6, 2019, in connection with the planned deployment. This meeting was fixed by Chandan Rai, another alleged journalist of the gangster. This was followed by a WhatsApp chat between alleged leader Atul Shukla and Himanshu Kumar regarding deployment and transactions.In the chat also, Atul Shukla mentioned the meeting of Fun Mall. Vigilance has recommended filing an FIR against IPS Himanshu Kumar on the basis of SIT’s investigation report and Fun Mall meeting, WhatsApp chat and location.

Mobile location and WhatsApp chat revealed

According to sources, IPS Himanshu Kumar and Swapnil Rai met at Fun Mall at 5.6 pm on July 6 evening. The location of Himanshu Kumar’s personal mobile number was in Fun Mall itself on the evening of July 6. After this, on 7 and 14 July, Himanshu Kumar and Atul Shukla had a chat on WhatsApp. Vigilance also has oral statements of Swapnil Rai and Atul Shukla regarding this meeting.

Posting game in Fun Mall, ‘Tell me the rate … when will the transfer happen’

Report charges

WhatsApp chat and audio recording related to the desired posting were found in the mobile phones of Atul Shukla and Chandan Rai. Among them, it has been said to give 30 lakhs for Bijnor, 40 lakhs for Bareilly and 50 lakhs for Agra.



Conversation for fifty seven times in eight months

The alleged gangster alleged journalist Chandan Rai spoke to Himanshu Kumar on his personal number six times between January 3 and August 23, 2019, on his official CUG number 11 times. Meanwhile, between July 2 and August 19, 2019, Chandan spoke to Himanshu Kumar on his land line number. Himanshu Kumar told the SIT that he had these conversations at the time of deployment in GRP Prayagraj. These calls would have been made to confirm railway tickets at Kumbhmela and to bathe in VIP ghats.