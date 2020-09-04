Poker is over! Streli Mama is about to move to 1. FC Köln. The transfer should finally take place this Friday.
For weeks, Effzeh had bitten his teeth at SC Paderborn. Mamba, who is considered the absolute dream player for Cologne, had positioned himself early on and declared that he would definitely like to move to the Rhineland. But the East Westphalia remained tough, rejected the first two offers from Effzeh and insisted on their transfer funding.
According to image The two parties have finally come to an agreement: 1. FC Köln will transfer around 1.5 million euros to Paderborn and Mamba will already complete the first part of his medical check on Friday morning. If everything goes smoothly during the mandatory examination, he could be presented as a newcomer to Cologne during the day.
With the mamba transfer, the efforts of the Rhinelander are not yet over. Robin Hack should also join Effzeh – 1. FC Nürnberg has been just as tough in the negotiations as the SCP.
