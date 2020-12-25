Bas Dost breaks his tents Eintracht Frankfurt after only one and a half years. The Dutchman joins top Belgian club FC Bruges, where he will be awarded a contract until 2022.
Sports director Fredi Bobic justifies the transfer primarily with the economic aspect and explains that the corona crisis also presented the SBU “with economic challenges [hat]. Club Bruges went to great lengths to get Bas and it is a lucrative overall package for us. The overriding maxim at this time is to act economically and for the benefit of Eintracht Frankfurt. We comply with this by granting the player a wish. We wish Bas all the best in Belgium. “
According to the picture the Eagles will receive a transfer fee of around four million euros for the 31-year-old, who has scored four goals and two assists in his twelve Bundesliga appearances this season. In addition to the ordinary fee, Eintracht also saves the top salary of four million euros per year. Financially, the departure of the Dutchman is a huge relief for the current table ninth.
But it is also clear that after the Dost departure, the Frankfurters still have to add to the storm center. In addition to striker André Silva, only the young Ragnar Ache, who was recently injured for a long time, is in the squad. There are already first rumors of Luka Jovic’s return.
