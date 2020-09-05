Kai Havertz is drawn to Chelsea to his DFB colleagues Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger. Bayer Leverkusen is compensated for the sporting loss with a record sum.

NNational player Kai Havertz is now the most expensive German football professional in history. The 21-year-old is moving from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for an estimated total of up to 100 million euros. Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Friday evening. Accordingly, the German top talent receives a five-year contract in London.

The Premier League club had signed Havertz’s national team colleague Timo Werner from RB Leipzig a few weeks ago. “I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it is a dream come true to play for a big club like Chelsea, ”said Havertz. He left the national team’s quarters in Stuttgart at short notice on Friday.

According to media reports, Bayer will receive 70 million euros immediately, the remaining 30 million euros will flow in further installments in the coming years if Chelsea is successful. Bayer sports director Rudi Völler had recently ruled out a corona discount on the transfer several times.

Havertz is not the Bundesliga record player. The transfer of Ousmane Dembelé to FC Barcelona brought Borussia Dortmund around 135 million euros three years ago.

Despite the Corona crisis, the third place in the English Premier League had previously invested around 53 million euros in Werner, among other things. National defender Antonio Rüdiger is also under contract with the club of patron Roman Abramowitsch.

Other top international clubs were also interested in Havertz, who missed the Champions League with Leverkusen this year. The midfielder was with the club in Leverkusen for ten years and most recently developed into the works club’s biggest sporting figurehead. In the election for the best European U21 player in Europe in 2019, he came in third behind João Félix (Atlético Madrid) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).