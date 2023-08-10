The Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday (9.Aug.2023) that the 1st complementary transfer for the payment of the national nursing floor will be made until the 21st of this month. According to the government, the transfer schedule was agreed with states, municipalities and the Federal District.

Professionals (federal, state, municipal and Federal District) will receive 9 installments in 2023, with amounts retroactive to May, in addition to the 13th salary. For the payment of the floor, the federal government will allocate R$ 7.3 billion.

At the beginning of August, additional amounts for the months of May and June and the installment for July were paid to federal employees in the category. The ministry said that the remaining installments will be paid by December, as well as the 13th salary.

“In accordance with the guidelines of the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union), the calculation of the floor will be applied considering the basic salary and general, fixed and permanent bonuses, not including those of a personal nature.”, informed the Ministry of Health in a note.

Understand

In May, the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso released the payment of the national nursing floor after the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned the opening of a special credit of R$ 7.3 billion for the payment of the floor.

The new national floor, defined by Law nº 14,434, was suspended from September 2022 until May, by decision of Barroso himself. The STF minister asked public and private entities in the health area to clarify the financial impact of implementing the measure. According to the States, the impact on local accounts is R$ 10.5 billion and there are no resources to supplement the payment.

In the new decision, Barroso determined for States, the Federal District and municipalities, as well as private entities that serve at least 60% of their patients through the SUS (Unified Health System), that the mandatory implementation of the national floor only exists in the limit of resources received through financial assistance provided by the Union for this purpose.

With information from Brazil Agency.