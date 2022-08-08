“They are trying to hire our technicians with off-market offers”. So last season Toto Wolff had defined the aggressive purchasing campaign by Red Bull at Mercedes to set up a pool of technicians capable of forming the new division dedicated to the engines of the Milton Keynes team, Red Bull Powertrains Limited which last week ran the dynamic bench the first power unit in the history of the plant.

Helmut Marko has quantified in approx 50 units the sales campaign at the level of technicians by Red Bull in Mercedes, a considerable number that testifies to the will by the Anglo-Austrian team to set up the bases to create a new hyper-competitive power unit in 2026 regardless of those that any collaborations with Porsche will always be at the top of the list.

Red Bull’s ‘shopping’ in the Mercedes supermarket was not exempt from legal aftermath. Just as Aston Martin and Red Bull have ended up in court to define the transfer to the court of Lawrence Stroll of the aerodynamicist Dan Fallows, the lawyers of Brackley and Milton Keynes have also had their work cut out.

“We spent a million pounds in court to fight for a couple of technicians – explained Christian Horner as reported by the Telegraph – and these are figures that you are not willing to spend on figures you don’t care about “, underlined the Red Bull team principal in reference to the fact that Mercedes has tried to fight without spared any expense to stem in some cases the escape of technicians to rivals (the offices are about 45 km away). The figures invested at a legal level, however, as exorbitant as they may seem, are negligible in the face of the value of the skills transferred from Mercedes to Red Bull: “Losing on the one hand and acquiring figures such as the head of mechanical design, the head of the energy recovery system and the head of production on the other can only have an important effect.“Horner concluded.