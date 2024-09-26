Marsollier: Transfer of Russian projects to CERN institutes in other countries completed

The official representative of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Arnaud Marsollier reported the completion of the process of transferring Russian projects to institutes of other countries in preparation for the end of cooperation with the Russian Federation. This is written by RIA Novosti.

Earlier, it became known that CERN would cease cooperation with approximately 500 specialists with ties to the Russian Federation as of November 30, 2024.

“The transfer of projects that Russian institutes were working on to institutes from other countries has been completed. We have done everything possible to be ready by November 30,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that CERN, which operates the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), will deny scientists affiliated with Russian organizations access to its facilities from December 1, 2024. Physicists affiliated with Russia will not be able to enter CERN territory. They will also have to surrender their French and Swiss residence permits.