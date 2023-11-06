Other EU states have not accepted more than around 5,000 refugees from Germany this year – even though they would have been obliged to do so under the Dublin procedure. Transfers also failed for other reasons.

DAccording to a media report, the transfer of refugees to other EU states according to the so-called Dublin procedure often fails because of other member states. As can be seen from a response from the federal government to a request from a left-wing MP, which the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported on, 24,192 timely transfers had failed by August. Accordingly, in most cases (5296) this was due to the responsible Member State.

According to the information, the immigration authorities in charge come in second place with 5,060 cases. In 2,964 cases the people went into hiding. “Organizational issues” prevented the transfer 2,307 times, and the person was “not found” 2,151 times.

According to the Dublin procedure, the country in which a refugee first sets foot on European soil is usually responsible for asylum applications. If, when examining asylum applications, there are indications that another member state is responsible for the procedure, the asylum seeker can be transferred there.