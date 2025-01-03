The Mossos d’Esquadra have changed the destination of one of the three detained agents for its alleged connection with the escape of the former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, in August 2024.

That same month, the Internal Affairs Division (DAI) of the Mossos opened a disciplinary file against the agents. The detainees They were suspended from employment and salary, in a precautionary manner, pending the judicial resolution.

The defenses presented an appeal and, in mid-December, as has been reported Vilaweb and judicial sources have confirmed, they have informed one of them that, alternatively to the suspension of employment and salary, they will change your workplace until your situation is resolved.

The Mossos arrested the three agents for allegedly provide protection and help Puigdemont to flee Barcelona on August 8, despite the fact that he was under an arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court, although after being brought to justice they were released.

One of the arrested agents is owner of the vehicle with which Puigdemont fled, although in her case she alleged that she lent the car to a friend who uses a wheelchair, who was the woman who was driving when the former president He managed to escape without being arrested.

In the report they sent to the Supreme Court on the failed device to arrest Puigdemont, the Mossos admit that the “distraction maneuver” of the former Catalan president, in a movement that “escapes any rational or political logic”, plunged them into a situation of “confusion” and “uncertainty” that prevented him from being arrested.