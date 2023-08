01:33 Santiago Peña receives the baton during his inauguration, in Asunción, Paraguay REUTERS – CESAR OLMEDO

Through a solemn session, the acts of transfer of command in Paraguay were carried out. In the ceremony, the Congress of Paraguay invested Santiago Peña, who will serve as president of the country until 2028. Immediately afterwards, the now leader of the Executive proceeded to swear in the ministers of his cabinet.