The second-hand market has reached very high prices, but those who work with the car and cannot wait for the (biblical) times of the new one don’t have much choice: here’s what you need to know

Although the second-hand market at the beginning of 2023 is still on prices that until a few years ago we would have defined as out of the market, the delivery times for the new one, in too many cases that can be defined as “biblical”, force those who need a car quickly to reconsider the ‘buying a used car: for the same value you pay more than in the past but at least you are sure of having it in a short time. And for a professional who works with or thanks to cars, the prospect of getting behind the wheel immediately can weigh more on the scale of convenience than an assessment that until a few years ago would have suggested going new. The change of ownership it is the cornerstone around which the deal revolves, therefore: how is it done? And to which ones expenses are you going to meet?

What is it for — The transfer of car ownership it is necessary for transfer ownership of the vehicleserves to ensure that the personal details of the new owner replace those of the previous one in the archives of Public vehicle registrationThe Pra. Few documents are required – we will go into the details shortly – and above all the times are very short. Merit of single documentnew for October 2021 which effectively eliminated the old one Certificate of ownership and digitized the transfer of car ownership: normally to conclude the practice it takes approx fifteen minutes. See also The FC Barcelona looked for without success the cession of Bernardo Silva

If the used car belongs to a dealer the transfer of ownership is easy because it is “guided” by the dealer himself, if instead the sale is between private you need to have a minimum of smattering.

where to transfer car ownership — The practices can be carried out by the buyer or by a person appointed by him at one Telematic driver’s desk or Is. Any one is fine, there are no obligations on the province of residence or on the one in which the used car to be purchased is registered, elements – we will see later – important for save more than a few euros on the Ipt. Offices of the Is are present throughout Italy at:

there Vehicle registration;

The Pra therefore the territorial units of the ACI;

therefore the territorial units of the ACI; the agencies of car practices enabled for service;

of car practices enabled for service; the delegations Acis.

documents for the transfer of car ownership — To complete the practice you need to have:

circulation card of the vehicle to transfer ownership and the Certificate of ownership (Cdp), or the single document (Du) if the vehicle is recent; in the event that the Cdp or the Du have been lost, the loss report will suffice;

of the vehicle to transfer ownership and the (Cdp), or the (Du) if the vehicle is recent; in the event that the Cdp or the Du have been lost, the loss report will suffice; there declaration unilateral of sale with authenticated signature from the seller, with stamp duty (it can also be written on the back of the CDP);

unilateral of with from the seller, with stamp duty (it can also be written on the back of the CDP); photocopy of a identity card or acknowledgment and del Tax ID code.

Important detail: from the seller’s signature authentication you have 60 days of time For finalize the transfer of car ownership. After that you can still proceed, but paying the penalties.

cost of car ownership transfer — As with the car license and other services, the cost of car ownership transfer it differs according to the path chosen, so if you do it yourself at the Pra or in Motorizzazione, you can either contact an auto agency or an Aci delegation. In the latter circumstance, the cost of the service of brokerage.

here are the costs from which you cannot escape for the transfer of car ownership, those to keep in mind if you want to reduce the outlay to a minimum by going to the Pra or to the Motorization:

stamp duties : 32 euros + 16 euros for the issue of the single document + 16 euros for authentication of the deed of sale;

: 32 euros + 16 euros for the issue of the single document + 16 euros for authentication of the deed of sale; emoluments Aci : 27 euros;

: 27 euros; Motor rights: 10.20 euros.

the ipt, the higher cost for the passage — And if by adding up the items above we arrive at around 100 euros, an almost negligible outlay compared to the figures we hear around, it is only because we kept the element that determines the "true" cost of car ownership transferi.e. theProvincial transcription tax or ipt.

The Ipt varies, and a lot, according to the power of the vehicle of which ownership is transferred: has a fixed cost of 151 euros up to 53 kW (72 HP), once this threshold is exceeded the component must be added variable, i.e. at least 3.51 euro per excess kW. "At least" because the individual provinces have the right to increase the cost per kW in excess up to 30%, so they can also ask 4.56 to kW. And – who would have thought – most provinces charge the maximum rate.

Here is briefly the cost of the IPT by province:

3.51 euros for each kW over 53:

Arezzo, Avellino, Benevento, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Grosseto, Latina, Reggio Emilia, Vicenza

Crotone, Sondrio, Ferrara.

Provinces not listed above charge the maximum allowable fare, i.e 4.56 euros per kW in excess of.

discounts for electric, hybrid and LPG vehicles — In case you buy a vehicle with fuel other than petrol or diesel it is advisable to inquire about the cost of the Ipt. In fact, some provinces have set up lower surcharges on the variable part of the IPT, others reset the surcharge, still others apply discounts, even significant ones, on the entire cost of the Ipt.