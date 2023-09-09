The transfer order of a mafia boss from a maximum security prison to a regular one where he was previously raised this Friday the tension between the Executive and the judicial system of Ecuador, where gangs linked to drug trafficking impose terror.

“The decision of Judge Diego Poma (…) to order the transfer of Adolfo Macías, alias Fito, is outrageous. from the La Roca maximum security prison to the Guayaquil Regional Prison (southwest),” the Presidency said in a statement.

Obese, bearded, wearing only shorts and with his hands tied, Macías was taken to La Roca on August 12 in the middle of a mega-operation with 4,000 uniformed officers.



Before, the head of one of the most powerful and feared criminal gangs in the country had been in the Guayaquil Regional since 2012.

The transfer occurred after the shooting of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who had accused alias ‘Fito’ of threatening him with death.

“The criminal history of this person and the danger he represents to Ecuadorian society are not valued,” added the Presidency. And he warned that the body in charge of administering the prisons, SNAI, “will exhaust all legal mechanisms” to revoke the judicial decision.

The Provincial Court of Guayas, to which the unit of which Judge Poma is a part is attached, justified the ruling on the social network X, formerly called Twitter. “The SNAI did not present reports” that initially justified Macías’ transfer to La Roca, he indicated.

on your side, the Executive maintained that “the actions of dishonorable judges endangered” the security of Ecuadorians.



The entry of “Fito” to the maximum security prison —from which he escaped years ago— led to protests by prisoners inside the Guayaquil prison complex, the scene of the largest prison massacres that have been recorded since February 2021 in Ecuador and that leave more than 430 inmates dead.

Macias, 43 years old, leads ‘Los Choneros’, who have a foot strength of about

8,000 men. Allied with Mexican and Colombian cartels, This gang competes with a dozen other gangs for the drug business.

Since May 2021, when President Guillermo Lasso took office, the police have seized more than 500 tons of drugs. At the same time, violent deaths have grown. Analysts estimate that the country will close 2023 with a rate of at least 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, a record for the nation of 18.3 million inhabitants.

