You have changed many companies and have deposited your money in different PF account, so why don’t you transfer it to the latest account. You can do this in a few minutes. If you want to transfer money from PF, then you do not have to go anywhere. You can easily transfer money from one of your PF account to another at home. Follow these steps for this …

Login to your EPF account with your UAN and password

Click on the Transfer Request option in the Online Services tab.

Enter the last EPF account information (previous user ID)

You must submit a transfer application for verification from a current or previous company or institution.

Provide your user ID or UAN at the required place.

You can also generate your MID by clicking on ‘Get MID’ option

After entering your MID, click on ‘Get OTP’ button to send OTP to your registered mobile number

Once the OTP is received, enter it in the space provided and click on the ‘SUBMIT’ button

Submit a self-attested copy of your online PF transfer application in PDF file to the chosen company or institution within 10 days of submitting the online application.

The company or institution approves the PF transfer request digitally.

After approval, PFs are transferred to a new account with the current company.

A tracking ID is also generated, which can be used to track online applications

The employee must download the transfer claim form (Form 13). In some cases, the employee must submit this form to the company to complete the EPF transfer process

Documents required for EPF transfer

Re-Vised Form 13

Valid Identity Proof (PAN, Aadhaar or Driving License)

UAN

Current company or institute information

Stabilization number

Account number

Salary account information

Old and current PF account information

Required form for EPF transfer

Before applying for PF transfer, employees should keep the following points in mind

You are active on the UAN portal

Your mobile number must be registered

Bank account must be linked to UAN

KYC must be verified for UAN

Both companies or institutions (past and present) have registered authorized digital signatures

PF numbers of both jobs (past and present) must be saved in the EPFO ​​database.

UAN required for online transfer of PF

Different companies or institutions provide different user IDs to an individual. UAN or Universal account numbers link those different PF account IDs.

Keep this in mind while transferring money

If you are looking to transfer money from PF, then first the UAN (Universal Account Number) has to be activated with the account holder. Apart from this, the account holder bank account number, Aadhaar number and all the other details should be correct and reasonable.