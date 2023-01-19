Zaniolo-Roma, farewell air in January. Transfer market news and rumors

Nicolo Zaniolo and the Rome they could part already in this session of transfer market. The boos against the Genoa may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back: the Giallorossi joker, then absent due to fever against the Florentine in the postponement of the championship (he has returned to training in the group in the last few hours), he seems to be evaluating the idea of ​​leaving the capital as early as January.

Zaniolo-Roma, farewell air in January: the price of Nicolò

The renewal of Zaniolo’s contract with Roma now it seems far away (deadline 2024, in the summer in any case Roma should think about the sale in order not to risk losing him to zero next year). When faced with an offer from 35-40 million therefore the player could be sold immediately. A request that makes the assault of some top Italian clubs complicated (Milan and Juventus have always valued the class of ’99).

Transfer market: Zaniolo-Roma, 4 clubs on the Giallorossi midfielder

Easier a forcing from the Premier League: Tottenham, West Ham And Newcastle they assess the situation. Especially the Spurs’s Fabio Paratici (by the way: watch out for a goodbye to Antonio Conte in the short-medium term and to the new rumors about Juventus) would be willing to loan with obligation to buy (but it would be necessary to find a balance with Roma on the conditions that would trigger this obligation) to treat yourself to Zaniolo immediately and relaunch the challenge in the race to Champions League qualification (currently they are fifth at 5 points from Newcastle and at 6 from Manchester United). And it shouldn’t be underestimated Leicester which seemed a step away from Nico Gonzalez of Fiorentina (Foxes track that has cooled down) and now he could invest in Zaniolo the money that has not been invested in the Argentine. In the background is then the Borussia Dortmund in Germany

Zaniolo quotes Ronaldo: “Everything has a solution, except death”





“Everything has a solution, except death. Everything else has a solution, life is beautiful. There are things that are unfair, not just in football. What can you do about it? You don’t have to live like this. Are they bad for you? Naturally there are things that hurt…”. It is an excerpt from a video interview of Cristiano Ronaldo shared in Instagram stories by Nicolo Zaniolo. A post that raises doubts about the permanence of the Giallorossi number 22 in Rome.

