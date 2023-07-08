A summer of negotiations, the transfer market is getting underway. Here are the bookmakers’ assessments on the possible team changes of the Serie A protagonists

With the start of the championship still far away, it’s time for the transfer market. The negotiations go on: the Serie A teams are looking for new additions to improve the squads. Not only arrivals, also departures. Tonali said goodbye to Milan, but he may not be the only one. Bookmakers are quoting possible squad changes for last season’s star players. Let’s see them all.

Naples — Rudi Garcia has replaced Spalletti and with the farewell of sporting director Giuntoli, the Azzurri market has not yet come to life. Kim is one step away from Bayern Munich, but there will hardly be any other important goodbyes. Kvaratskhelia has ended up in the sights of many big Europeans, for betting sites its farewell is complicated: it is worth 7.50 for Golbet, 6.00 on Snai and Netbet. Lobotka wants it in Arabia and in case of an offer it won’t be easy to resist pharaonic figures. Greetings from the Slovakian midfielder, he is quoted at 3.50 by Daznbet and Snai. Greetings from Anguissa are less probable: 6.00 for the main betting sites. See also Formula 1 fanatic footballers

Lazio — Lazio should restart from Immobile and Zaccagni, fundamental pawns for Sarri. The attacker’s change of club is worth 10.00 on Goldbet and Better, 8.00 for Snai. The eventual farewell of the midfielder has been set at 8.00.

Inter — The free agent Skriniar has signed for PSG, Onana seems very close to Manchester United. And the others? Asllani wants to stay, yet the bookmakers offer goodbyes at 5.00 on Goldbet, 4.00 according to Snai, 3.50 for Daznbet. Bastoni has renewed until 2028, the future is Nerazzurri. In fact, the betting sites evaluate the possibility of changing teams at a high odds: 8.00. Lautaro is not non-transferable, in the event of important offers the club could evaluate them: 7.50 the proposal from Better, 7.00 according to Novibet and Daznbet.

Milan — Loftus-Cheek and Luka Romero have already arrived, for Pulisic the only thing missing is the official status. The Rossoneri transfer market is anything but still. Leao has dismissed any rumor of negotiation: the bookmakers set the farewell fee at 10.00. See also Udogie and the goal from his arm: "I saw the undecided linesman, I went well ..."

Atalanta — Uncertain the future of Koopmeiners finished in the crosshairs of Juventus, Inter and Naples. Betting sites are safe: we are heading towards separation with Atalanta set at 1.60 by Goldbet and Snai, 1.57 according to Netbet. Everyone wants Scalvini: Napoli and Inter are trying. Will he greet the Goddess? 1.50 according to bookmaker evaluations.

Rome — The Giallorossi have set the price for Ibanez: 30 million. Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are evaluating, there is also Rudi Garcia’s team to replace Kim. The defender’s farewell is worth 1.25 according to Goldbet, 1.20 for Snai and Netbet. English transfer market sirens also for Dybala: 6.00 according to Snai, 5.75 on Goldbet and Sportbet.

July 8 – 5.03pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Transfer #market #future #Dybala #Scalvini #Lobotka #odds