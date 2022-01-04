Rome – These are hot hours, the first, of the 2022 winter transfer market. Most of all people are moving the big names of Serie A looking for both outgoing and incoming deals given the lack of liquidity. Nice shot by the champions of Italy and Inter in winter who ensure the performances of André Onana from next summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who is expiring his contract with Ajax, underwent medical examinations today with the Nerazzurri.

The telenovela between Morata, Barcelona and Juventus continues, which has now become a real intrigue: according to the latest rumors, the Spaniard met the Juventus club who confirmed to the attacker the desire to keep him and bet on him. Without a new bomber, the bianconeri will not give the green light to his transfer to Barcelona.

It is made for the transfer of Maitland-Niles from Arsenal to Roma. The first reinforcement for Mourinho is on the way. Tiago Pinto is expected to finalize the final details for the purchase of the Gunners player by tonight. The full-back arrives on loan (no right or obligation to redeem) for a consideration of one million euros (500 thousand immediately and the rest in the form of a bonus). The player’s salary will be entirely borne by the Giallorossi and as early as tomorrow he could undergo medical examinations. The fate of Lorenzo Insigne far from Naples seems to have been sealed: the signing with Toronto is expected between Friday and Saturday. The Napoli captain will remain in blue until June and will move next summer. Udinese also moves out: the defender Samir leaves the Friulians and moves to the Premier League: will be a reinforcement for Claudio Ranieri.

For Sassuolo the idea rises Gyasi, striker ’94 now at La Spezia: it is an idea to replace Boga. Dionisi likes Nedim Bajrami, attacking midfielder born in 1999 already trained in Empoli and author of 4 goals in the league with Andreazzoli’s team. For the moment, however, no contact between the parties; on the part of the neroverdi an important offer would be needed to convince the Azzurri to be in a secure position in the standings today. Verona has started contacts for Marchizza, owned by Sassuolo now on loan to Empoli. The goal of the Gialloblù is to find a central defender. Meanwhile, Depaoli’s arrival has been official since yesterday: the ’97 class leaves Sampdoria with the loan formula with the right of redemption set at 3 million.

Genoa dreams of the return of Krisztofz Piatek: agreement with Hertha Berlin for a loan of two million with the right of redemption at 15, the attacker’s decision is awaited.

