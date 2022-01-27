Surprise United candidate: Roberto Mancini

European Champion with Italy and qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, Roberto Mancini’s name is once again associated with Manchester, but not with City.

With Ralf Rangnick as caretaker, the search for a new coach has begun and the list includes Pochettino, Ten Hag, Luis Enrique, Lopetegui and now the Italian.

This, being a living legend of City by winning his first Premier League with Kun Agüero’s last goal, was included among the options by Fabrizio Romano, an expert journalist in the transfer market, in the podcast of former United captain, Rio Ferdinand .

“Mancini will be busy with Italy to see what happens with the classification in March, but it may be an option. The Premier is tempting him and he wants to return,” he insisted.