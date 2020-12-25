The transfer market is officially closed until next January 4, 2021. However, there are many transfers that begin to be manufactured outside the established period and, therefore, they form the rumors and information that arise during the previous months. These are the highlights of today, December 23, 2020:

Inter confirm that Eriksen is on the market.

Eriksen’s future is one of Inter Milan’s hottest topics. His stage in Italian football, where he arrived from Tottenham, has been a real disappointment and his continuity in the neroazzurro project has been questioned for months. Thus, after a long time being a subject of debate, the club officially confirmed that it is on the market and that it could leave the team when the next January market starts. Beppe Marotta, Inter’s CEO, openly confirmed this on Sky Sports and thus makes one of the mysteries clear. His departure will surely be in the coming weeks. The other unknown to be solved will be his destiny, his next team, with world-class clubs such as Real Madrid, Arsenal or a hypothetical return to Tottenham as big rumors to see him again in action seeking to recover his best version.

Mustafi is not a target of Barcelona.

Barcelona will make a move in the next transfer market seeking to reinforce a defense that has been weakened by the unexpected dynamics of results and by multiple injuries that have left the defensive rear to a minimum. One of the last rumors that sounded like future for the Barcelona club has been the German defender of Arsenal, Shkodran Mustafi. However, according to Mundo Deportivo, it is true that there have been contacts between clubs, but the appointments have never been more than courteous and, according to this information, the player is not really Barcelona’s target for the next market.

Erling Haaland and Declan Rice, Chelsea targets.

Chelsea seeks to continue reinforcing a project that took its first big step last summer. After signing world-class footballers such as Timo Werner, Ziyech, Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell or Edouard Mendy, everything indicates that he may continue to move his sports and economic chips. According to Sky Sports, the two big next market targets would be Erling Haaland and Declan Rice. However, despite being the two future candidates to reinforce the Blue project, the truth is that from within the Stamford Bridge club there are a series of exits of footballers who have lost prominence to try to reinforce an economic base to try the signings the Norwegian striker and the English midfielder. These theoretical footballers, according to the aforementioned British media, would be Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, Antonio Rudiger, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Victor Moses. These hypothetical sales, added to the available budget, would create the necessary base to give two new market blows by Roman Abramovich.