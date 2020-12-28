JOVIC, SCAMACCA AND EDOUARD, THE OPTIONS OF MILAN

Ibrahimovic’s physical problems are of concern in Milan, as he has missed the last six league games. So far, they have managed to supply their goals together, but the Rossoneri are looking for a guaranteed substitute striker in this winter market. As we already have in ACE, Luka Jovic is the favorite option at San Siro, but the Serbian is joined by Gianluca Scamacca, striker on loan from Sassuolo at Genoa, and Odsonne Edouard, tip of Glasgow Celtic, according to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’.