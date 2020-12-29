ZAHA, HEADING TO SAN SIRO?

Wilfried Zaha (28 years old) is always the protagonist of the transfer market and he never ends up crystallizing his departure from Crystal Palace. Over the years, Manchester United, who already signed him when he was a young promise, have had the Ivorian on their shopping list to return to Old Trafford, but have never managed to convince The Eagles. Well now it’s Milan the one who knocks at the door of the winger now converted to forward. According to the ‘Daily Mail’, those of Pioli would be very interested in getting a footballer who has exploited his scoring side this season (8 goals in 14 games).