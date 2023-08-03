Paris Saint Germain are looking for Goncalo Ramos. The French champions have offered 65 million, plus 15 in bonuses, for the 22-year-old Benfica center forward and, as reported by the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, they aim to close the deal quickly. According to the broadcaster RMC, the agreement between the two companies is one step away. PSG have already reached an agreement with the Portuguese player, ready to sign a five-year contract.