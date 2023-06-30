Official opening at the Grand Hotel in Rimini with the talk “Master strokes”. The tribute to Berlusconi, former president of Milan and Monza, with the words of Galliani and Sacchi, then the start of the debate on football with lots of market ideas

by our Envoy Andrea Ramazzotti – RIMINI

The inaugural event of the 2023 transfer market was hosted in Rimini, by the Grand Hotel where the "Colpi da Maestro" talk show was staged. The event was opened by the memory of Silvio Berlusconi, with the CEO of Monza, Adriano Galliani, who recalled his deceased friend: "It's not easy for me to talk about Berlusconi – he began moved – because he is a person with whom I worked for 43 years. When I met him I was already a manager of Monza and the only condition I put in order to work for him was to continue following Monza, at home or away. with the purchase of Milan, an era that lasted 31 years in which we won everything thanks also to the presence of Arrigo Sacchi (at his side) and to the game of that fantastic team that made Berlusconi's mission come true, that is to win successes and trophies expressing beautiful football. Without his vision, without his utopia it would have been impossible to win everything we have won. And then Monza, bought to get to Serie A for the first time in its history: Berlusconi saw last year's promotion year and the salvation of this season. The day before his death, June 11, I was in Istanbul and at 5 pm he called me to talk about football. The happiness that sport gives you can't be given by anything else. I saw his happiest eyes in 43 years together in 1989 after the 4-0 win against Steaua Bucharest."

arrigo tells — Sacchi added: "Berlusconi put you at ease – said Arrigo – and I think I conquered him when with my Parma I beat Milan twice at the San Siro in just a few weeks. Those performances convinced him to take me: we talked for two days about row, of the country's ability to team up and I asked for generous people, who had a work and collective ethic, as well as being functional in the game. I had to go to another club (Fiorentina, Galliani interrupted, ed.) and, despite those two days of talks, I thought they wouldn't take me. And instead they really wanted me. A coach is only one man, but with Berlusconi and Galliani I never felt alone. That's why I gave all the energy I had inside. I always tried to win with merit". Galliani interrupted him: "We didn't start very well with Arrigo and Berlusconi intervened to change the situation". Sacchi resumed: "He made a 25-second speech in his office at Milanello. In front of the whole team he said: 'I have total faith in Arrigo, whoever follows him will stay next year too; whoever doesn't follow him will leave.' there began an incredible ride and we lost only one game at the table. We even went beyond the dream of the president who wanted to become world champion because we became, with Milan in 1989, the best team in history for UEFA. With our style".

FRATTESI, brozo and berardi — The other executives present took turns on stage. The CEO of Inter Beppe Marotta spoke about the season that has just ended ("Italian football is a high quality product and we have achieved this with the results this season of our teams in Europe. If we have brought three teams to the final it means that we have strong skills"), but also on the market: "Frattesi at Inter? Giovanni is good and skilful. He knows how to navigate the market. He hasn't received all the offers yet and the price continues to rise… Brozovic? This request has arrived , but, as always in football, the player always decides." The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali added: "I hope no one asks me for Berardi… Our project starts from our ownership, which is Italian, puts its heart into it, plans for the long term and makes us work. We have been in A for 10 years, we acquire young Italians and we believe in the path we are following. We have the opportunity to raise the young people we believe in".