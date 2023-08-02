Scamacca-Inter, Atalanta enters the scene. And Demiral… Transfer market rumors

Gianluca Scamacca and Inter: business at risk? Atalanta tries to enter decisively on the former Sassuolo star. The sensational revelation of the transfer market is signed by Goal.com, according to the Bergamo players they would have surpassed everyone for the national striker who wants to return to Serie A. Not only that: there was a lot of talk about Demiral as a possible purchase to strengthen the defense of Inter? Instead, Turkish would be the key to bringing Scamacca to Gasperini’s court. Let’s see the rumors.

SOCCER MARKET, READ ALSO Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange Juventus-Chelsea? Big Rom "will go to Saudi Arabia"

The latest rumors about the Bianconeri’s moves

Inter, goodbye Scamacca and Demiral? Atalanta pressing against West Ham

“Atalanta would have prepared an offer to West Ham which includes Demiral, who is completely at odds with the club, as a counterpart, to which a substantial economic part should be added – explains goal.com -. If Scamacca were to take on, Atalanta would have a very large striker base: there would in fact be him, Touré, Lookman, Zapata and Muriel. The possible transfer to Atalanta would be a blow for Percassi, but also a terrible insult for Roma and Inter, the two teams that have made the most efforts to try to sign him. The Giallorossi would be Scamacca’s favorite choice, but concrete steps have not yet been taken. Inter are looking for a post Lukaku and have thought about the blue, but now it seems that an overtaking between the nerazzurri is taking place, with the Gasp’s team ahead“.

SOCCER MARKET, READ ALSO Hjulmand-Koopmeiners, Milan revolution in midfield. Rossoneri news transfer market

Inter transfer market, Samardzic almost done with Udinese

Lazar Samardzic at Inter is an affair ever closer to white smoke. For the Friulian club 15 million euros plus the talent tag John Fabbian (estimated at 8-10 million with the Nerazzurri who could have a buyout or subsequent option on the player), returning from a leading year with Reggina in Serie B. The Serbian midfielder born in 2002 is paid 2 million euros per season. Front goalkeeper: expects the Bayern Munich free Sommer (the Swiss fullback was deployed from 1′ in the friendly against Liverpool),

