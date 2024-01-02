Samardzic at Napoli, agreement almost done with Udinese

Lazar Samardzic is about to leave Udinese. In the summer the 21-year-old Juventus midfielder seemed one step away fromInter (he had also arrived in Milan for medical visits), then everything vanished.

After a few months, the Serbian talent is ready to bid farewell to the Friulian club. The negotiation with Napoli is on its way: 20 million plus around 5 million in bonuses.

Samardzic-Napoli, the contract for the midfielder arriving from Udinese

The company led by Aurelio De Laurentiis it could reach white smoke within 24/48 hours.

Details also to be defined contract that will bind Samardzic to Napoli. We are working towards a five-year agreement worth around 2.5 million euros per season, including bonuses.

In this first part of the season Samardzic scored two goals (one against Napolithe other at Salernitana) e two assists in 17 league appearances with the shirt ofUdinese.

