Real Madrid assist Cristiano Ronaldo: “Train with us”

Cristiano Ronaldo he is preparing for the continuation of the season on the fields of Valdebebas, the sports center of Real Madrid, his former team.

Is there a sensational return of CR7 in the “blancos”? This is not yet known, but in the meantime Real Madrid has authorized the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to train in its technical structure, so as to stay fit while waiting for a new engagement.

After breaking the contract with the Manchester UnitedIn fact, the 37-year-old is currently without a team and has rejected Al Nassr’s proposal, which would have showered him with petrodollars to make him wear his shirt. It is known that Ronaldo wants to stay in Europe, to try again the assault on the Champions League. In recent weeks various hypotheses have emerged, including that of Milan, while the interest of Napoli seems to have definitively faded.

However, after the world di Qatar 2022 in tears (his Portugal was eliminated by the surprise-Morocco), Cristiano immediately plunged back into training, to prepare for the rematch: we are sure that, with the resumption of the winter transfer market, his name will continue to make the fans of half the world.

Subscribe to the newsletter

