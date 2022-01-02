Sensational turning point in the Lukaku-Inter-Chelsea affair: Thomas Tuchel has not summoned the Belgian forward for the key match against Liverpool

The shock-interview in which Romelu Lukaku has made it clear that he is not happy at Chelsea and of regret Inter, where he would like to return, really infuriated the “Blues” coach, who accused the center forward of having “created a mess we didn’t need”.

The manager’s irritation clearly emerges from the decision not to call Lukaku for the super-match scheduled today at Stamford Bridge, against the Liverpool. The striker had strongly wanted to return to Chelsea, where as a young man he had not been able to show himself, but after a positive start he went into crisis, both due to an ankle injury and to the positivity at Covid, which slowed it down. the setting.

At this juncture, the relationship with Tuchel, whose trust is lacking, also went into crisis, and so Lukaku went so far as to ask publicly the forgiveness of Inter, in an interview that caused a lot of discussion. And for which it risks paying a very high price.