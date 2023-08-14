Rome transfer market: Zapata, Paredes and Renato Sanches

Three signings to give new life to José Mourinho’s squad. Rome is working to define the arrivals of Duvan Zapata, Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes. As far as the Colombian forward is concerned, the key to definitively unblocking the operation is linked to the formula: the Giallorossi have proposed a loan with an obligation to buy which starts at 50% of the player’s attendance. Atalanta would have already given the go-ahead, Zapata’s green light is now awaited under the previously agreed conditions.

Rome transfer market, Matic goodbye

Rome which, also given the sale of Nemanja Matic to Rennes, works for a double reinforcement in midfield. The identified names are those of Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredesboth from Paris Saint-Germain: the two players have already refused other destinations, waiting for Roma to define the double agreement with PSG – they are working to smooth out the very latest differences between supply and demand – to then land in Italy.

Rome transfer market, Marcos Leonardo from Santos, negotiation continues

Always alive, despite the difficulties, the negotiation to try to get to Marcos Leonardo del Santos. Rafaela Pimenta, agent of the striker born in 2003, is in Brasiland to try to unlock the deal, with Santos who at this point could further increase the economic demands to free the player. An upward game also considering the very difficult technical situation in which the club finds itself, defeated 4-0 in the last championship match. Roma remain strong on the player and want to do everything possible to buy Marcos Leonardo, as evidenced by the suffocating pressure of the last few weeks.

