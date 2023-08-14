Three signings to give new life to José Mourinho’s squad. Roma is working to define the arrivals of Duvan Zapata, Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes. As for the Colombian striker, according to the latest transfer market news. the key to definitively unlocking the operation is linked to the formula: the Giallorossi have proposed a loan with an obligation to buy which starts at 50% of the player’s attendance. Atalanta would have already given the go-ahead, Zapata’s green light is now awaited under the previously agreed conditions.

Roma who, also considering the sale of Nemanja Matic to Rennes, are working for a double reinforcement in midfield. The names identified are those of Renato Sanches and Leandro Paredes, both from Paris Saint-Germain: the two players have already refused other destinations, waiting for Roma to define the double agreement with PSG – we are working to smooth out the very latest differences between the and offer – to then land in Italy.

Still alive, despite the difficulties, the negotiation to try to get to Marcos Leonardo del Santos. Rafaela Pimenta, agent of the attacker born in 2003, is in Brazil to try to unblock the deal, with Santos which at this point could further increase the economic requests to free the player. An upward game also considering the very difficult technical situation in which the club finds itself, defeated 4-0 in the last championship match. Roma remain strong on the player and want to do everything possible to buy Marcos Leonardo, as evidenced by the suffocating pressure of the last few weeks.