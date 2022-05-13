The Special One and Joya towards an excellent marriage

The hypothesis of the passage of Paulo Dybala to Rome, where he is strongly desired by Josè Mourinho. The Portuguese coach explicitly said this to “Joya” after the Olimpico match between the Giallorossi and Juventus, who will not renew the Argentine’s contract. “You are a great player and I would love to train you”, said the Special One, tickling Dybala’s pride. But it seemed to have stopped there, also due to the contacts that have been started for some time between the player’s entourage and Inter, which is studying another “snatching” from the eternal rivals of Juventus. But Marotta he has not closed the deal yet and Dybal cannot wait.

Dybala and options in England and Spain

To give answers to his client at the desired time, the agent Jorge Antun he tried the English track (Arsenal and Tottenham first) and the Spanish one (Sevilla and Barcelona), but without reaching a definitive “yes”. For this reason, it is said in the environment, Antun would have been convinced that Roma would be the best solution for the number 10.

Because Roma are in pole position

Several players are on their way out of Trigoria: Maitland-Niles, Viña, Veretout, Shomurodov, Perez and probably also Zaniolo, very courted by Juventus. About 40 million are budgeted, more than enough to offer Mourinho that luxury reinforcement that the technician deems indispensable. On the other hand, Dybala is in a hurry to define its own future also in order not to risk skip the upcoming World Cup with Argentinaafter being publicly discharged by Juventus.

